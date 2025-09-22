King Charles celebrates with fans as Sarah Ferguson loses patronages

King Charles celebrates with fans after Sarah Ferguson loses patronages

Buckingham Palace released an unexpected video of King Charles III's celebration with royal fans after Prince Andrew's ex wife Sarah Ferguson lost her patronages in triple setback on Monday.

The 76-year-old monarch was all smiles and in high spirits as he celebrated the stunning moments in Barrow-in-Furness amid calls to bar the Duke and Duchess of York from royal life.

The delightful video of the monarch shared by the royal family on their official Instagram accounts with a message.

The Palace gave an update on the monarch's important engagement, stating: "The King visited community hubs and local businesses in Barrow-in-Furness before presenting Letters Patent to formally bestow Royal Charter status on the Port of Barrow."

The statement continued: "The honour is in recognition of the town’s critical contribution to national defence and industry.

The 76-year-old also attended the Commissioning Ceremony for HMS Agamemnon, part of the Astute Class of nuclear-powered submarines.

The King's outing comes hours after the Duchess of York was removed by the multiple charities over her association with late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein as her shocking emails to the financer emerge.

I the email, Fergie said: “Sometimes the heart speaks better than the words. You have my heart. With lots of love, dear Jeffrey.”