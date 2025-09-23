Reform UK to end indefinite leave to remain and force migrants to reapply for visas

Reform UK says it would abolish indefinite leave to remain (ILR) and force migrants with settled status to reapply for visas under stricter rules if the party wins the next general election.

The party outlined proposals that would prevent non-British citizens from accessing welfare benefits, a move it claims could save £234 billion over several decades. The figure, however, has been challenged.

Under current rules, migrants can apply for ILR after five years, securing permanent rights to live and work in the United Kingdom (U.K) as well as eligibility for benefits. Reform says this route would be scrapped and replaced with renewable five-year visas.

Applicants would need to meet higher salary thresholds and stricter English language standards. Those already holding ILR would also be required to reapply under the new system. The party also plans to extend the average wait for United Kingdom (U.K.) citizenship from six years to seven.

At a press conference, Reform United Kingdom (U.K.) leader Nigel Farage said the policy was aimed at the so-called “Boi’s wave”, 3.08 million people who moved to the United Kingdom (U.K.) under post Brexit rules introduced by former prime minister Boris Johnson.

Reform’s policy chief Zia Yusuf added that many migrants would lose their settled status, leaving the United Kingdom either voluntarily or through enforcement.

The party also announced two visa routes:

Entrepreneur and investor visas for those willing to bring capital and innovation into the economy. Acute Skills Shortage Visas (ASSV) allowing firms to hire from abroad only if they also train a United Kingdom worker.

A government spokesperson responded Reform’s plan as a “gimmick”, saying ministers were already consulting on extending the wait for welfare access from five to 10 years.

The Liberal Democrats criticised the proposals as “not serious”, warning they would damage business and reduce economic growth.

Labour noted that the £243 billion saving figure was previously withdrawn by the Centre for Policy Studies after concerns raised by the Office for Budget Responsibility.

Most ILR holders claiming benefits are EU nationals whose rights are protected under the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement. It not yet confirmed how Reform’s proposals would comply breaching that deal.

The World Bank reports that in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), cited by Reform as a model, migrant make up around 90 percent of the labour force.