Princess Anne strengthens King Charles after Sarah Ferguson heartbreak

Princess Anne stepped up to support King Charles amid the growing crisis in the royal family.

According to the royal family's official website, the Princess Royal is gearing up to perform back-to-back royal engagements, showcasing that she is continuing the monarch's mission despite Sarah Ferguson's email shock.

As a Commodore-in-Chief, Portsmouth, Anne will visit the Patrol Underwater Exploitation and Diving at HM Royal Naval Base, Portsmouth, Hampshire, on September 23.

Zara Tindall's mother will also "attend the National Maritime Museum HMS Captain Reception and Lecture at The Royal Geographical Society, 1 Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7" on the same day.

Moreover, Princess Anne is expected to visit the Global Healthcare Projects 'Inside Out - Your Microbiome and Gut Health' Festival, happening in London EC4.

It is important to note that the hardest-working member of the royal family is strengthening King Charles' reign after Fergie's portrayal of the royal family in a negative light.

For the unversed, an email written by the Duchess of York to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein surfaced in the media in which she called him his "supreme friend."

However, Fergie's team addressed the criticism and revealed that she deeply regrets writing that message under pressure.