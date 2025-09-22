Princess Kate gives Camilla tough competition after taking important role

Queen Camilla may hold a more senior position in the monarchy to Kate Middleton, but the Princess of Wales seemingly stole the spotlight with her key role assigned by the Palace.

The Princess of Wales recently performed the crucial task on behalf of King Charles during the important US State Banquet, in which he was given a prominent position with intention.

Prince William and Kate were front and centre to receive the President Trump and the First Lady Melania. The Trumps even issued a statement in which they expressed their delight and honour to have Kate in a key role during the visit.

King Charles’s daughter-in-law was seated next to Trump during the State dinner at Windsor Castle, which itself was a major responsibility, even outshining Camilla.

Many royal experts noted that this was a daunting task which the Princess had performed effortlessly, given the fact the Trump is a controversial figure. According to former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond, that Kate’s body language suggested she “did it well”.

“She he allowed herself to look happily flattered by his lavish praise. And, of course, she deserved some compliments: she looked a million dollars.”

Bond suggested that Catharine has already learned a great deal from the late Queen Elizabeth and from her father-in-law.

“She is the jewel in the crown at events like this,” she said. “Camilla obviously also does her bit, and does it well, but it’s the princess who brings the wow factor to the banquet table.”