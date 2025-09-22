What did Princess Kate tell Melania Trump about children, US plans?

Kate Middleton discusses secret plans with Melania Trump

Future queen Kate Middleton's secret talk with Melania Trump has been revealed by an expert.

The Princess of Wales and US president Donald Trump's wife had several deep conversations during the First Lady's UK visit.

They bonded over their shared hopes for the future of children in their countries during an outing with young scouts.

The two ladies' discussion centered around education, emotional development, and nurturing the next generation, showcasing their shared commitment to children's welfare.

Kate and Melania spoke of the importance of the natural world in children's lives, according to a lip reader.

The US and UK's prominent figures spent time with children between the ages of 4 and 6 who were part of the scouts' Squirrels program while at Windsor's Frogmore House.

Kate told the mother-of-one, "It gives me great comfort knowing all of these children are encapsulated in the educational spaces. It can become quite overbearing, so that you can tend to the individual rather than 'I need to do this or that," lip reader Nicola Hickling told Radar.

She added about the scouts: "The work they do is incredible."

The Princess told her after briefly turning away, saying in agreement, "I know. It's the same in America; we can't let it get too big. We owe this to our children."

Kensington Palace and The White House shared touching Instagram videos of the ladies' visit, where they made autumnal arts and crafts with the kiddies.

The clip described how she was "celebrating nature" with Melania, and "Today's activities show how time spent appreciating the natural world can inspire young people, as well as nurturing the values of friendship and cooperation."

"Melania looks like a different person here! Happy, relaxed... I've not seen her like this before," one user wrote on the Prince and Princess of Wales' Instagram post.

A second fan cheered, "I want to thank whoever runs this page for showing Melania Trump in a good light... it was really nice to see that side of her," referring to the first lady's "compassion" and "kindness."

"These are two women who each have a genuine, loving, and nurturing spirit. I have such a deep respect and admiration for both of them," a third person gushed.