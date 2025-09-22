Phish concert fatal stabbing: Tragic night in Hampton, VA

A fight broke out in the parking lot of the Hampton Coliseum where Phish was playing a show

A fight broke out in the parking lot of the Hampton Coliseum on September 19, 2025, where Phish was playing a show. The argument turned into a physical fight, and a stabbing took place.

One man was fatally stabbed and died at a local hospital. Two other men were also injured with cuts, one of whom was treated at the hospital and the other who walked into a hospital later. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

Corporal. Shaun Stalnaker, from the Hampton Police Division, said:

“Preliminary investigation revealed that an argument had taken place among several individuals, which escalated into a physical altercation.”

“Upon arrival, officers located two adult male victims suffering from laceration injuries, one of which was life-threatening.”

Further, he said that, “Through the continued progression of the investigation, detectives have identified all parties involved and [this] appears to be an isolated incident.”

The person responsible for the stabbing ran away, but the police were able to find and hold a possible suspect soon after. Authorities have identified everyone involved and say it was a single, contained incident. The case is still being investigated.

Phish’s show was already happening when the stabbing occurred. The band finished their performance that night and continued with their other scheduled shows at the venue on Saturday and Sunday, though there was an increased police presence.

The American rock band stated on social media, “During last night’s show, a tragic incident took place in the parking lot outside Hampton Coliseum. There was an altercation behind one of the tents in the unofficial vending area in which someone lost their life, and two other people were injured.”

“We don’t have any more information than what has been reported by the police, who called it an isolated incident, but what we do know is upsetting enough. We are deeply saddened by this, and our hearts go out to all of those affected.”

