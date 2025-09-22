Miss International Queen 2025: Olivia Lauren responds to backlash after her big win

Olivia Lauren apologizes to Miss US and Miss Vietnam in latest post

Olivia Lauren has finally given a subtle response to critics complaining about how she made it to Miss International Queen 2015.

Not only she participated in the beauty pageant but also made her way to 1st runner-up as Miss Cuba.

Lauren has been bullied for her appearance with many saying that she looks like a man.

To respond the haters, she said in a video posted on Facebook page Missilogy, “I have been pushed. I have been thrown rocks at and well, it’s a bit of a shock to see what’s happened. This is very; it is what it is.”

“We have to move forward but I am a human being with feelings but this year, it was beyond beauty

After winning the title, she took it to her Instagram to express her emotions on her big win despite such criticism.

In a detailed post, Olivia wrote, “I want to apologize for any misunderstanding from my recent interviews about Miss International Queen 2025.”

“I feel truly honoured to have stood on this stage and represented myself in this journey.”

She further confessed, “If some of my words about the theme sounded confusing, please know I never meant to question the competition or its results.”

Lauren also clarified that she was wrong to speak out publicly about Miss USA and Miss Vietnam.

“As for the mention of Miss USA and Miss Vietnam, I realize it was not right to speak out publicly before talking with them directly. We have since had an open conversation and cleared things up with understanding”, she added.