King Charles, Princess Kate leave UK healthcare in chaos amid cancer woes

King Charles and Kate Middleton received shocking news after their joint meaningful efforts for a greater cause.

For the unversed, the monarch and Princess Kate announced their cancer diagnosis in February and March 2024, respectively, raising concerns among fans.

The royals set a history by openly talking about their disease and urged people to seek medical help upon noticing any symptoms.

However, it appeared now that their sincere pleas took a shocking turn as the National Health Service (NHS) deals with chaos due to "an increase in referrals."

As reported by The Mirror, senior coroner Samantha Goward revealed that the NHS is facing problems with "an influx of new cancer diagnoses" after celebrities publicly announced their cancer diagnosis.

The report stated that the 83-year-old Michael Moore, who was a cancer patient, suffered from a delay in diagnosis and treatment due to many complaints.

Samantha wrote, "The evidence of the hospital trust (Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital Trust) was that work had been ongoing in recent years to reduce delays."

"But that while there had been some initial improvement, there had been a further decline, which I was told was in part due to an increase in referrals due to high-profile celebrities announcing their cancer diagnoses and rightly encouraging people to come forward with any symptoms of concern," she added.

Her statement goes on to say the NHS cannot manage the large volume of cancer referrals it receives.

Hence, this situation is leading to significant delays in waiting times, which negatively affects patients, waiting for their diagnosis, undertaking treatment or any other medical help.

However, Buckingham Palace did not make any comments regarding the surprising new report.