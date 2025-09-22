Olivia Culpo’s baby wears mini '49ers' uniform for first game day

Olivia Culpo makes sure to wear outfit that compliments daughter Collette's dress

Olivia Culpo’s two-month-old daughter stole the spotlight at dad Christian McCaffrey home game on Sunday.

On September 21, the American model took her baby Collette for her first ever football game at the Levi’s Stadium.

She dressed her little girl in a onesie replica of the Niners teams’ uniform along with gold bottoms which also had red and white stripes on the side.

Furthermore, Olivia completed daughter’s look with a red headband.

The 33-year-old made sure that her outfit also look perfect with her little girl’s dress.

She made a TikTok video giving a sneak peek to fans of her ensemble. “How cute is this outfit? This is a 2-month baby [and] look how long she is. Go Daddy!”

Culp said in the video, “I’m going to wear [these matching jeans]. I wanted to wear lighter colours because I feel, like, soon I’ll transition into my usual, boring black that everyone complains about on here.”

While donning the red leather jacket, she added, “This is the part of the outfit that I know everybody’s going to be very concerned about being too hot.”

She also dropped a video Instagram post, showcasing her little family moment on the field of the game.

“First home game with our family. Let’s go daddy!!!”

The clip featured Christian playfully cuddling with his little girl. Later, he hugged and kissed Olivia and went back into the field to continue the game.

The couple tied the knot last year in June. Olivia welcomed her first child in July 2025.