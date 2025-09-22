Prince Harry shares fond memory with William in new TV appearance

Prince Harry makes heartfelt admission about outing with Prince William

Prince Harry opened up about a special outing with Prince William after he marked his return to the royal house.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a joint appearance on The Happiest Story on Earth: 70 Years of Disneyland, recalling their first impressions of visiting the theme park as children.

The TV show, which aired on September 21, showcased the Prince recalling a visit to Disney World in 1993 when he was 8. He was accompanied by his mother, Princess Diana and brother, William.

As per People, Harry shared, "I went with my mom and my brother. I remember it very, very well. I remember losing it as a kid with all the characters. Like, losing it."

Notably, the Montecito couple brought their kids, Archie and Lilibet, in June to Disneyland in order to celebrate their daughter's fourth birthday with a family trip.

Meghan Markle dropped a video, featuring special moments her family enjoyed during their visit.

Speaking of Archie and Lili's reaction, Harry said, "They're like, 'This is amazing!' Like, 'Guys, this isn't even the front of it. Prepare yourself. You're about to be blown away.'"

He added, "To see the kids throw themselves into these experiences when they have no idea what they're walking into — it was amazing. And it brings out the kid in you again."

Harry and Meghan's appearance on a new film came after the Duke's headline-making trips to UK and Ukraine.