What channel is 'Big Brother' on tonight and what time does it start?

The latest episode of 'Big Brother' witnessed two eliminations

Big Brother season 27’s latest episode was a dramatic one as two houseguests were sent home during a tense double-eviction episode.

Head of Household Vince Panaro initially nominated Ava Pearl, Kelley Jorgensen, and Keanu Soto for eviction. His ally, Morgan Pope, held the Power of Veto, who chose to save Pearl.

Forced to name a replacement, Panaro put up his own ally, Lauren Domingue.

Domingue fought back by winning the BB Blockbuster, leaving the houseguests to choose between Jorgensen and Soto.

With the vote tied at 2-2, Panaro cast the deciding ballot, ultimately sending Jorgensen home.

Power Shift in Big Brother:

The power shifted quickly when Pope won the next Head of Household competition. She placed Soto and Domingue on the block.

Soto claimed victory in the Veto challenge and removed himself, prompting Pope to nominate Pearl as the replacement.

When the house voted, Domingue lost her place in the game by a 2-1 margin, making her the second eviction of the night.

Panaro later rebounded with a win in the second Head of Household competition, leaving fans waiting to see whom he would target next.

Where to watch Big Brother:

The action continues with a new episode on Sunday, September 21, airing at 7 P.M. MT (including Arizona) and 8 p.m. ET/PT.

CBS confirmed that Big Brother season 27 will feature 90-minute episodes on Wednesdays and one-hour episodes on Thursdays and Sundays leading up to the finale.

Fans can also keep up with the drama through live feeds on Paramount+ and Pluto TV. Subscription options range from $7.99/month for the essential plan to $12.99/month for the ad-free Paramount+ with showtime.