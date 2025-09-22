Meghan Markle nearly escapes setback after ex-pal addresses major claims

Meghan Markle is growing worried as she received some upsetting news from a former friend and the upcoming plans could ruin her new PR campaign.

The Duchess of Sussex seemingly relaunched her image with the release of her lifestyle brand, As Ever, and her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan. With several projects in the works for her, things appeared to be going well for Prince Harry’s wife when an old friend re-emerged.

Seven years ago, Meghan cut off from her best friend and former stylist from Suits, Jessica Mulroney – who was cancelled by social media after giving her views on Black Lives Matter. Jessica was known to be Meghan’s ardent supported and “keeper of secrets” including the time when the she began dating Prince Harry.

Now, Jessica is tipped to write a tell-all memoir which could also include the details from major life event that haven’t yet come out. An advance of more than $1million apparently being dangled by publishers, per a report by The DailyMail.

“She was upset their friendship ended. Jessica knows where the bodies are buried,” an insider told the outlet, noting that Meghan “will be worried”.

However, Meghan can breathe a sigh of relief as her former pal is sticking to loyalty.

When asked Jessica about it directly, she dismissed the claims telling the outlet she is “absolutely not” writing a memoir. She also noted that she would “never” spill the beans on their friendship.

Although, sources close to her insists that even if Jessica had denied to speak about it publicly, she does have a lot of intel on Duchess of Sussex and could change her mind.