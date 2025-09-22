Zayn Malik kicks off countdown for major reveal

Zayn Malik has been stirring up curiosity with hints at a major reveal and his latest move is a countdown.

After posting a photo dated September 22, fans speculated something was going to drop on that date.

Now, the former One Direction star appears to have escalated things with a 14‑hour countdown shown on large billboards in Las Vegas over the weekend.

Ahead of this, he teased during a Break Free livestream that there was "a big announcement coming up" and "some cool news coming pretty soon."

Since the Sunday, September 21, update, fans have been speculating wildly if it is a new music, a full album, a tour, or maybe a collaboration with Louis Tomlinson, given their recent sightings together?

One fan on Reddit suggested, "I kinda wonder if him and Louis drop a song together that day since they have been hanging out so much recently!"

Another chimed in, saying, "It’s probably a single or maybe a documentary."

Meanwhile, others were more cautious, sharing, "Definitely not an album. Probably not a collab; he wouldn’t tease it like that. And I highly doubt it’s a full tour announcement without an album first."

Fans are bracing themselves for what might happen on September 22. Interestingly, exactly one year ago on this date, Zayn, 32, made a surprise appearance on The Tonight Show to creatively announce his Stairway to the Sky tour.