Angelina Jolie makes breathtaking appearance at Couture photocall

Angelina Jolie brought glamour to Spain as she stepped onto the red carpet at the San Sebastian Film Festival on Sunday.

The Hollywood star turned heads in a plunging black velvet gown that highlighted her figure.

Jolie paired the elegant look with towering heels and dazzling drop earrings, completing her appearance with a radiant smile as she greeted the crowd.

Before posing for photos, the Couture actress arrived in a chic black velvet blazer while adjusting her long brunette hair. She braved the rain under an umbrella and made time for fans, signing autographs and posing for selfies outside the venue.

The Maria star's appearance came as she paused filming her latest project Anxious People, which also stars Aimee Lou Wood.

However, the outing followed news of her next major career move, as Jolie is set to reunite with Mr. and Mrs. Smith director Doug Liman for a new spy thriller titled The Initiative.

Written by F. Scott Frazier, the film will see her play Bright, a rogue master spy.

Moreover, the story introduces a new recruit named Charlie, who quickly finds himself questioning whether his boss is protecting him or plotting against him.

Away from the screen, the actress has prepared for a personal change, as reports revealed that she planned to sell her historic Los Angeles home and move abroad once her youngest children.

For the unversed, Angelina shares six children with her ex-husband Brad Pitt, with whom she finalised divorce settlement in December 2024 after years of legal battles.