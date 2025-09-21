Charlotte created moment similar to Melania Trump's interaction with Queen Camilla

The Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla took place at Westminster Abbey on 6 May 2023.

Interestingly it was the first coronation in nearly seven decades. The date was announced by Buckingham Palace in October 2022, a month after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Prince William and Princess Kate's children George, Charlotte and Louis joined the Coronation Procession, riding in a carriage alongside their parents.

But for a young princess who was definitely up past her bedtime, a royal protocol was likely the last thing on her mind. the newly crowned King and Queen were seated in the middle of the front row of the box. As her grandfather passed her, Princess Charlotte followed the royal protocol and curtsied as a mark of respect for the new King.

However, Charlotte was accidently turned away from Camilla as she passed, meaning she was too late to curtsy for the Queen.

In a moment, captured on camera, having witnessed Charlotte's missed curtsy, Camilla gave the young a royal a gentle pat on the shoulder as she walked past -prompting Charlotte to smile back at her.

Recently, a similar incident took place involving Queen Camilla during the second official state visit of U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump to the United Kingdom.

Melania later became a topic of discussion on social media, after a clip shared on TikTok went viral.

In the video, Queen Camilla seems to be speaking to the First Lady, who is instead looking away and appears to be engaged in conversation with Prince William.