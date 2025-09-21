Duchess Sophie mirrors Prince Harry's mission during tour with Prince Edward

Sophie meets Ukrainian refugees a week after the Duke of Sussex's trip to Kyiv

Duchess Sophie was left deeply moved as she met with Ukrainian refugees, echoing Prince Harry’s trip to Ukraine last week.

Sophie and her husband, Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, are in Japan for a four-day diplomatic mission on behalf of the Royal Family.

During a solo visit to Tokyo on Saturday, September 13, the Duchess of Edinburgh, shared an emotional moment with Ukrainian refugees while touring the Shibuya Himawari and Kokorogoto social enterprise café. The café is run by the Ukraine Mental Health Exchange Centre, which supports displaced Ukrainians living in Japan.

Placing her hand over her heart, Sophie told the group, “I’m so sorry for what is happening” in their homeland.

As a teen mom herself, the Duchess couldn’t help but grow emotional as she heard the stories of the young refugees.

Among them was 16-year-old Danyl Zagorodniy, who now lives alone in Tokyo while his parents remain in Ukraine. When Danyl explained he cooks, cleans, and studies on his own, Sophie responded, “As well as studying? Goodness me. That’s a lot for a 16-year-old.”

Sophie’s visit comes just a week after Prince Harry made a surprise trip to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, where he pledged to “do everything possible” to aid injured Ukrainians.