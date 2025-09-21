Prince William juggling uncle Andrew, Harry, and Trump

Prince William Tackles diplomacy and family drama

Prince William faced a week that tested both his diplomatic skills and personal restraint.

Amid the whirlwind of President Trump’s high stakes state visit, the Prince of Wales also had to navigate tricky family dynamics most notably with his brother, the Duke of Sussex, and his uncle, the Duke of York.

Tensions came to the fore during the funeral of the Duchess of Kent on Tuesday. At a profoundly solemn moment, Andrew sidled up to William, seemingly oblivious to the grief surrounding them.

As the coffin was lowered into the royal hearse, the Duke of York whispered a comment and laughed, while William maintained a careful distance, his composed demeanor quietly setting the boundaries of decorum.

A source close to the Prince of Wales described the tense encounter with Andrew widely shared on social media as a “masterclass in trying to get away from someone.”

Andrew, who stepped back from royal duties nearly six years ago following his infamous ties to Jeffrey Epstein, remains banned from official royal occasions but is still allowed at private family gatherings.

That line blurred over Christmas, when concerns over his association with an alleged Chinese spy kept him away from a Buckingham Palace lunch.

Inside, his cheerful demeanor casted a “distinct chill in the air,” prompting whispers that discretion would have been a more fitting tribute.

“If he truly wanted to pay homage, he should have entered quietly,” one guest remarked, highlighting the ongoing tension his appearances bring to solemn family occasions.

Meanwhile, media attention remained fixed on Prince Harry, whose first audience with the King in 19 months overshadowed William’s engagements.

Palace insiders say the Prince of Wales has now embraced the long game, focusing on his duties while deliberately steering clear of a brother he has no intention of entertaining.

A Kensington Palace source praised William’s poise, saying, “We’re seeing a man flourishing. He earned his stripes as a global statesman last year, and this week he wore those stripes with pride and ease.”

At Wednesday’s State Banquet, the rewards of this perspective were visible.

William’s meetings with President Trump were described as “warm and friendly,” a marked improvement from past encounters overshadowed by the president’s inappropriate comments about the prince’s wife and late mother.