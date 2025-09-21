Patti Smith looks back at Taylor Swift’s honourory mention in 'TTPD'

Taylor Swift earned Patti Smith’s respect with sweet gesture ahead of 'TTPD' release

Taylor Swift paid tribute to the legendary musician and poet, Patti Smith, on her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, and left Smith enamoured by her respect.

The 35-year-old pop superstar name-dropped the punk rock star on the titular song of the album as she sings, “I laughed in your face and said, ‘You’re not Dylan Thomas, I’m not Patti Smith. This ain’t the Chelsea Hotel, we’re modern idiots.'”

The 78-year-old songstress recalled the heartwarming mention in a recent interview with The Irish Times, and shared her opinion on the song.

Smith revealed how Swift reached out in a “respectful” manner, saying, “I don’t know her, but she recorded a lot of her work at Electric Lady [Studios in New York City], where I have done so much work. Through the studio, [Swift] sent me a message and let me know that my name would be on her record.”

This is not the first time the Just Kids author has reacted to the shout-out, but back in April 2024, she shared an Instagram Story sharing her gratitude.

“This is saying I was moved to be mentioned in the company of the great Welsh poet Dylan Thomas. Thank you Taylor,” she wrote in the caption at the time.