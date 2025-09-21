Pippa Middleton ruffles feathers with controversial move in Berkshire Suburb

Pippa’s Berkshire bash sparks backlash

Pippa Middleton has never done things by halves and her husband James Matthews’s milestone birthday proved no exception.

The couple’s otherwise quiet Berkshire village was anything but peaceful as Pippa pulled out all the stops to mark James’s 50th in spectacular style.

The celebrations began with a dramatic Spitfire flyover, roaring over their 150-acre estate in the afternoon, before guests partied late into the night to booming music that reportedly carried well past 1 a.m.

While attendees revelled in the high octane, “racy” theme which said to be a cheeky nod to James’s days as a supercar racer and neighbours were left less than impressed.

“This is exactly what I feared when Pippa moved in,” one disgruntled local told The Daily Mail, while another complained of “inconsiderate” behaviour and a lack of common courtesy.

Among the guests were rumoured attendees Christian Horner and Geri Halliwell, James’s brother Spencer with wife Vogue Williams, and, in a rare family show, the Prince and Princess of Wales themselves.

Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews are giving their £15 million Berkshire mansion a serious glow up, and the plans are as lavish as you’d expect.

According to The Mail’s Richard Eden, the couple are set to knock down a dated 1970s extension in favour of something far grander, with architects promising to “enhance the arrival experience in a manner commensurate with the building’s significance.”