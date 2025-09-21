Olivia Rodrigo speaks against ‘blatant censorship’ amid Jimmy Kimmel crisis

Olivia Rodrigo has the guts to call out what she believes is wrong.

In the wake of Jimmy Kimmel Live! show’s cancellation, the Drivers License chart topper spoke out, supporting Jimmy Kimmel amid controversy.

On Saturday, September 20, the former Disney star reposted SAG-AFTRA's statement about the popular late night show being yanked off the air by ABC this week.

Alongside the post, the Deja Vu singer wrote that she is "so upset over this blatant censorship and abuse of power."

"I stand with Jimmy Kimmel and I stand for freedom of speech," she added.

Although the 22-year-old did not explicitly name names, the tone of her message, emphasising "abuse of power" has many speculating that she took a subtle jab at Donald Trump, the President of the United States.

The Guts hitmaker’s response comes amid news of Kimmel preparing for his sensational return to television after being suspended "indefinitely" over his comments about Charlie Kirk.

In addition to Rodrigo, joining the ranks of A-list celebrities coming to Kimmel's defense after being suspended includes several fellow late‑night hosts Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers, Jimmy Fallon, Jon Stewart, and Bill Maher.

Former hosts David Letterman, Jay Leno, and Conan O’Brien also supported Kimmel.

Other celebrities offering their support amid the ongoing controversy inlcude, Pedro Pascal, Ben Stiller, Wanda Sykes, Jean Smart, Jamie Lee Curtis, Mark Ruffalo and more.