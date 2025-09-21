Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie win hearts with honourable gesture in Japan

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh marked a special engagement in Japan as the royal couple earned praise for their humble and respectful gesture.

Prince Edward and Sophie are currently on their official visit to Japan, on behalf of King Charles, since Thursday.

In the scheduled engagements for their third day in the country, Edward and Sophie paid a visit to the historic Sojiin Temple in Koyasan. The couple has so far garnered praise for their trip so far and their latest gesture won hearts of royal fans.

Edward and Sophie embraced and honoured tradition of their host state by removing their shoes before entering the historic temple.

During their visit, they met with the Mayor of Koya Town Yoshiya and Wakayama Governor Izumi Miyazaki, as well as Head Priest Eimyo Miyata. They were also presented with gifts from the dignitaries.

The temple, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is known for its wooden structures, intricate designs, and tranquil gardens, was founded during the Kyuan era of the Heian period. It holds significance for the locals.

For the occasion, Sophie was dressed modestly in a green floral print mid-length dress that nearly reached her ankles and a paired it with a white blazer on top. Meanwhile, Edward opted for a tan jacket over lighter beige trousers and brown shoes, with a pale blue shirt and a printed red tie underneath.

Edward and Sophie have carried out a number of engagements in the past three days. They are set to return to UK on Monday.