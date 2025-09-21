Buckingham Palace receives alarming news from Prince Harry

King Charles' team's eye is on Prince Harry after his latest bombshell move, which once again raised eyebrows.

For the unversed, after meeting with his father at Clarence House, the Duke of Sussex made a surprise visit to Ukraine.

During his tour, he sat down with the Guardian, speaking about the reason behind his visit to the war-torn country.

However, the highlight of the interview was his remarks about Spare. Harry said he doesn't believe that he had "aired my dirty laundry in public."

The father-of-two also mentioned that he wants the truth to be out before reconciliation.

Now, speaking of Harry's "naive" move, royal expert Jennie Bond claimed that the comments must have alarmed people at Buckingham Palace.

In conversation with the Mirror, she said, "His first comment was that his dad was 'great'. And I don’t think the Palace would have any problem with that. But to have been drawn into commenting on whether he had any regrets about his book was naive."

Jennie said that he should have stopped himself from commenting on his explosive memoir and focused on the issue of Ukraine.

"To be tempted into asserting that his conscience was clear about all that he had said in his book, and that there “cannot be reconciliation before you have truth”, was just asking for trouble," the royal commentator shared.

Harry's latest interview "may well have set alarm bells ringing at the Palace. Nothing, it seems, can be guaranteed to be kept private by Harry."