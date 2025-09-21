King Charles, Prince Harry public reunion ‘in discussion’ after meeting

King Charles, Prince Harry to make first public appearance after six years

The tea at Clarence House between King Charles and Prince Harry was dubbed as the first step towards a proper reconciliation and the father-son bond will be on full-display in near future.

Last week, Buckingham Palace released a statement about the private meeting between the monarch and the son. Hours after Charles landed at his home in Windsor, Harry’s car was seen arriving at the King’s residence.

According to Charlotte Griffiths, DailyMail’s Editor-at-large, there are ‘high-level talks’ underway to bring Charles and Harry together for public reunion.

Courtiers in the Palace and Sussex aides are “tentatively discussing how to get father and son together more frequently over the next year, with a view to them finally appearing jointly at a public event”.

The expert suggested that this is the strongest indication yet of the positive steps towards his reconciliation, not just with his father but also other senior royals.

Insiders revealed key elements of the plans that are drawn up by both the households.

The conditions that were set included: Harry agreed to keep a low profile during Donald Trump's visit as a goodwill gesture to his father.

They noted that Harry can take part in more public events but not officially as a working royal member.

Moreover, Prince Harry is “hopeful” of re-establishing a relationship with his estranged brother Prince William despite the ongoing rift between them and his strong reservations about his sister-in-law Meghan Markle.