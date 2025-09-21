Prince William, Kate take initiative for children amid Harry’s plans

Prince William and Princess Kate have recently announced major plans for the safety of children as Prince Harry makes plan for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who are parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, have joined forces with Olympic swimming legend Tom Dean MBE for an important initiative.

The Royal Foundation plans to help provide complimentary swimming instruction with help from Tom’s swimming school for 1000 underprivileged children throughout Britain.

They lessons have already been provided for over 200 children in underserved areas and as a whole the partnership is set to benefit up to 1000 children. The care purpose behind the initiative is to address the crucial issue of childhood drowning fatalties which have been rising in the UK.

The classes will be provided during the school year and are spread across the nation with lessons being provided in Devon, Birtley, Hull and Birmingham, among others.

The news came just days after it was revealed that Prince Harry is planning to bring his children Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4, back to UK for their schooling.

A friend of Harry, Joss Stone, revealed that during his recent visit to UK, the Duke of Sussex expressed his admiration of UK schools.

“He was saying how wonderful the schools are here and how important community is for children,” she told Hello! also suggesting that Harry may move back too.

“It was nice to share that with him because it’s exactly why we felt drawn to come back – for the kids to grow up surrounded by family, friends and a strong sense of belonging and most importantly in a safe environment.”