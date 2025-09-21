Karlie Kloss welcomes third baby with husband Joshua Kushner

Karlie Kloss is now a mother of three.

The American model and her husband Joshua Kushner announced over the weekend that their third child arrived in the world on Thursday, September 18.

The new parents of three have welcomed their first daughter into the family, notably the only girl in the clan besides mom, as the couple already share two sons: four-year-old Levi and two-year-old Elijah.

The American businessman and investor took to his Instagram on Saturday, September 20, to share the delightful news with their fans.

Offering a glimpse of his newborn, the doting father shared the first snapshot of his baby girl, wrapped neatly in a striped hospital blanket and was wearing a pink beanie.

Only her tiny lips, nose, and one ear were visible, as she lay on her side. The photo was taken from below, carefully framed to keep her full face private.

"Rae Florence 9.18.2025," Kushner, 40, revealed his baby girl’s name in the caption, punctuated with a white heart emoji.

The couple, who tied the knot in October 2018, first announced that their family would be growing in March when Kloss, 33, shared the news via an Instagram carousel with the help of her boys.

"Three’s a party," she captioned the four-photo carousel. The first image showed the Vogue regular holding Elijah.

The toddler sat just above her baby bump as the model looked back at the camera.

A close-up captured the then-pregnant model cradling her stomach while wearing denim jeans and a white top with her wedding ring on full display.

During her maternity shoot the former Victoria's Secret Angel posed in a skin-tight black dress.

She ended her pregnancy reveal with a candid, black-and-white photo of her two boys hugging.

Kloss and Kushner revealed on 27 July that they would be welcoming a baby girl into their crew.