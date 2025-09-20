Princess Kate leaves her favourite hobby behind

Princess Kate trades old hobbies for new home

Princess Kate is facing a sweet dilemma as she prepares to settle into her new Windsor residence, Forest Lodge, with Prince William and their three children.

While the eight bedroom home has been hailed as the couple’s “forever home,” moving always comes with compromises, and it appears one of the Princess of Wales’s beloved hobbies might not make the cut.

Known for her diverse interests, from cooking to photography, Kate has long nurtured a passion for beekeeping.

At the family’s Norfolk retreat, Anmer Hall, she tends to hives that produce her own honey which she has proudly shared on multiple occasions.

During a recent royal engagement with First Lady Melania Trump, she delighted children with sandwiches made using her homemade honey, offering a sweet memento of the day.

In 2021, she surprised pupils at the Natural History Museum in South Kensington by sharing honey “especially from her beehive,” revealing how much this hands-on hobby means to her.

Princess Kate charmed children during a recent engagement by sharing her love of bees and beekeeping.

She quizzed them on the number of bee species in the UK, revealing, “It’s 350, isn’t that amazing?” before adding with a smile, “Every time you see a bee, say thank you so much because they make delicious honey.”