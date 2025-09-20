King Charles drops royal clue as Trump dangles White House invite

King Charles may have dropped a subtle hint that a U.S. trip is already on the cards.

President Trump is preparing to roll out the red carpet for King Charles with a formal invitation for a state visit to the United States, a White House official has confirmed.

The highly anticipated trip, should it go ahead, would stand apart from America’s upcoming 250th anniversary celebrations making it a personal gesture of friendship rather than a ceremonial obligation.

According to royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams, the monarch’s repeated references to the War of Independence during Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK is a detail he found “absolutely fascinating.”

He suggested the historical nods were no accident, but rather a diplomatic signal of openness toward America and its former president.

While Fitzwilliams acknowledged Trump’s reputation as an “erratic President,” he underlined the importance of keeping him “on board” to safeguard the special relationship between the two nations.

He also praised the pomp and pageantry of the state visit, calling the display of British ceremonial tradition nothing short of masterful.

Speaking to Gb News he painted a vivid picture of the state visit, describing it as “the most glorious seduction” in his view.

From the grand carriage procession to the unprecedented inspection by three separate guards, he said the scale of pageantry was “absolutely unique” and perfectly staged to impress.

More importantly, he noted, the event appeared to cement warm relations between the two couples.

“The King and Queen and President Trump and First Lady Melania seemed to get on extremely well,” he observed, pointing out the easy rapport on display throughout the visit.

Trump has made no secret of his admiration for Britain’s traditions and its monarchy, pointedly referring to King Charles as “my friend” during his recent visit to the UK.

The White House has yet to reveal dates or plans, but the significance is clear: this would be the first state visit by a British monarch to Washington since Queen Elizabeth’s 2007 trip.