American rapper Cardi B claims Guinness Record with Walmart drone drop for album release

Cardi B is back with a bang, and her new album is just another reminder that she is unapologetically herself.

The American rapper has set a Guinness World Record for doing the most drone deliveries in just one hour. Cardi B has collaborated with Walmart to drop her much-anticipated second album, Am I the Drama? directly to their fan’s doorsteps.

The record-breaking attempt coincided with the rapper’s second album release, which turned the event into a full-blown extravaganza.

From the Walmart distribution centers across the US, thousands of drones were launched at the same time that delivered physical copies of the latest album to fans, and that is just under one hour.

But the attempt was impressive; the netizens had viewed it from a different perspective altogether.

Netizen react

Netizens have turned the album delivery event, which, although, has set a Guinness World Record, into a meme buzz.

Many fans wittily compared Cardi B’s latest stunt to a gamer completing random side quests for achievement.

One such user quipped at her English skills and wrote, “I thought she was American; is English not her first language?”

Another user commented, "You are iconic in ways we never could've imagined."



The third one commented on the outdated distribution style of CDs, saying "What exactly do I do with an actual CD? I don't have anything to play it on."



The album Am I the Drama? is Cardi B’s long-awaited return after her debut project, Invasion of Privacy.

The album includes 23 tracks, including some collaborations with stars like Janet Jackson, Lizzo, Selena Gomez, Megan Thee Stallion, and Tyla.

For now, netizens' main focus remains on her wild Guinness World Record and the hilarious meme game online.

Cardi B, no doubt, may have set a historic record, but for many netizens, the memes steal the show.