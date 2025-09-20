Palace prepares Princess Kate for important role to protect monarchy

Kate Middleton, who had a prominent role during the State Visit for Trump, is being prepared for another crucial task to protect the monarchy.

The Princess of Wales was seated next to the US President Donald Trump on Wednesday and, she had a rather daunting task to in order to make sure the banquet dinner went smoothly for the royal family.

Given the cancer treatment of King Charles, Prince William and Kate’s training has been amplified to deal with any unexpected circumstances. Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond noted that Kate execution of her assigned duty at the world stage is an indicator of how she would take on her destined role.

“It must be a daunting responsibility to play a leading role in such an important state visit. But I have been struck by how poised and confident Catherine now is on the world stage,” Bond told The Mirror.

“For a middle-class girl from Berkshire to find herself seated next to the President of the United States — and one who is controversial and unpredictable — is a big ask,” she continued.

“Her job was to keep him engaged and entertained - without saying anything that could be construed as political.”

Bond said that in the coming decades, Princess Kate will be hosting many state visits from leaders around the world.

“Like the King, and the late Queen, she and William will do the bidding of the government of the day,” she stressed. “Like it or not, they will put on a show for their guests, in the name of improving bilateral relations and carrying out the wishes of our political leaders.

“As well as all the pageantry, the monarch must also have these people to stay in their home – no matter what they think of them.”