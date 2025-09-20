Donald Trump reveals King Charles true interest after Harry reunion

Donald Trump reveals King Charles true interest amid Harry reunion

Donald Trump has opened up about his meeting with British King Charles.

The President of the US revealed that the monarch was most interested about trade between the two countries during their conversations, adding that an incoming trade deal would be good for the US and the UK.

“I think he (King Charles) was more interested in trade, you know he loves the environment too, he likes to talk about the environment, but he was more interested in trade than anything else," said Trump.

He continued: “We're working a trade deal with the UK which is going to be a good deal for both, and we're working it with the Prime Minister and his various representatives, and I think it's going to be a great deal for both.”

The President admitted that the two leaders spoke about many things as they were together for a long time.

However, Trump did not reveal what the monarch said about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in his meeting amid reports of Harry's alleged plea to his father over US visa scandal.

Trump also lavished praise on him saying: “I knew him as Prince Charles originally, and now he's King Charles, and the people love him in this country and he went through pretty tough stuff medically, and he's doing great."

The president went on: “But he's just a great person, I've known him for a long time, always said the same thing, he's a tremendous man who really stepped into a very tough position."

He also shared words about the late monarch, adding: “Having to follow Queen Elizabeth is very... she's got the all-time record probably, always will have, but she was in there for like 70 years or something, and to follow that is pretty tough. She was really beloved.”

The State Visit is being described as an awesome spectacle and the Trumps as very easy to deal with throughout their time in the UK.