GTA 6 won’t launch in May 2026, new date expected in November

The much anticipated release of GTA 6 is expected to be pushed further once again.

The developer behind the project, Rockstar Games, has referred to the video game launch as “the largest game launch in history”. Analysts estimate the game could generate around $2.7 billion for the gaming industry.

Currently, the launch date announced by the company is May 26, 2026, just eight months from now, however, a new report has revealed that Rockstar Games might delay the release.

Gaming reporter Tom Henderson told Spanish outlet Marca that the new release date will be announced in November this year.

He claimed that the game will not be released in May, as announced, the launch will be pushed to October 2026.

The prime reasons behind the delay are:

Refining the gameplay

Boosting sales during the holiday season

Henderson said, “Rockstar Games is a perfectionist studio and they’ll not let the game see the light until they are satisfied.”

GTA 6 launch is expected to be pushed to October 2026

A Reddit post by a fan revealed how much effort has been put in to build GTA 6 revealing around 4,000 developers exclusively working on the project since 2019.

Another drew an interesting analogy revealing that the game’s budget of $2 billion is more than the budget spent on construction of the tallest building in the world, Burj Khalif and it was $1.5 billion.