Clashes erupt at Illinois ICE facility as protestors decry deportation operation

The clashes of federal agents with protesters at the Broadview ICE processing center turned extreme on Friday, September 19, leading to the application of chemical irritants, several arrests, and some injuries, with local politicians being among the victims.

The protest was held against Operation Midway Blitz, which is an effort by the Trump administration to engage in mass deportations in sanctuary cities such as Chicago.

Dozens of activists tried to crash doors of the facility in order to disrupt the work. Things escalated rapidly when the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials and the Department of Homeland Security officers replied with pepper balls and tear gas.

Some of the people involved included Democratic congressional candidate Kat Abughazaleh and Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss.

On social media, Abughazaleh recorded that she was pushed to the ground by agents and she was bruised and had a bruised hand. According to Mayor Biss, he was struck by tear gas, which left him incapable of breathing and made him fall to the ground.

“It was painful, not worse than it might have been,” Abughazaleh said.

The Department of Homeland Security released a statement about the rioters who purportedly assaulted law enforcement, returned the canisters of tear gas to agents, slashed tyres on a government vehicle, and trespassed.

Four people were arrested by the federal authorities. According to the legal experts, they may even be charged with federal crimes, but these cases usually have low priority.

The incident underscores a rapidly rising tension regarding the issue of immigration enforcement, with groups lamenting the overuse of force by the agents and federal authorities accusing the protesters of illegally disrupting the work of agents and threatening the livelihood of the officers.