Palace shares update on Duchess Sophie as she strengthens King Charles reign

Buckingham Palace has honoured Duchess Sophie as she achieved a crucial task abroad to strengthen King Charles III's reign.

The royal family shared crucial update on the Duchess of Edinburgh's mission on their official Instagram account on On Friday, September 19, as the monarch's secret weapon visited Japan to foster the royal family's ties.

The Palace released stunning photos of the royals with a statement, writing: "The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are visiting Japan!"

It added: "Their Royal Highnesses were welcomed to The Imperial Palace by Their Majesties The Emperor and Empress of Japan. The Duke and Duchess also met with Their Imperial Highnesses Crown Prince and Crown Princess Akishino."

"In the garden at the Akasaka Residence, Their Royal Highnesses planted an oak sapling grown from a tree planted by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II during the state visit in 1975."

The Duke and Duchess watched sumo wrestling at Ryogoku Kokugikan National Sumo Arena.

Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie met with the Japanese royal family, Their Imperial Highnesses Crown Prince and Crown Princess Akishino.

There was one other familiar face we hadn’t expected her to be introduced to – a life-sized Hello Kitty. Most people will recognise the character who has appeared in and on everything from cartoons to pencil cases and is originally from Japan.

Sophie looked gorgeous as she leaned into her trademark style, a long sleeved midi dress by Valentino Garavani. The navy dress featured contrasting patterns, including polka dots which are a royal favourite.