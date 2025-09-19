Trump's visit: Buckingham Palace issues long awaited statement over 'kitchen' clash

Buckingham Palace has vehemently denied these allegations

The two-day state visit of U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump began on Tuesday, September 16.

The visit included a number of key engagements, and since then, there has been buzz around surrounding an alleged argument between King Charles's staff and President Trump's security team at Windsor Castle.

However, Buckingham Palace has vehemently denied these allegations. The controversy began when the DailyMail claimed that several members of the Secret Service team entered the kitchen to oversee the menu for the State Banquet on Wednesday evening.

An insider disclosed that the Secret Service team even tasted the food as a security precaution. According to the reports, tensions flared between the security team and royal chefs behind the scenes.

The Palace has issued a statement denying that any such altercation took place at Windsor Castle. The statement said: 'This story, and these claims, are categorically untrue.'

A source told the Mail regarding the incident: 'The banquet was a resounding success in the main hall, but there was a disruption behind the scenes.

'Tensions flared between the chefs preparing the meal and the US security team responsible for protecting the President and his entourage.

'The chefs grew frustrated as Us Secret Service agents repeatedly checking and even sampling all the food.'

The source further added that there was a heated exchange, with raised voices on both sides.

For context, Donald Trump and Melania concluded their visit by bidding farewell to the King and Queen in Windsor Castle's grand Green Corridor.