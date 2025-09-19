Buckingham Palace celebrates as King Charles completes key mission

King Charles shares befitting response after Trump's revelation about him

King Charles has offered a subtle but perfectly timed response after Donald Trump’s comments about King Charles.

Just hours after the US President opened up about his discussions and positive experience with the monarch, Buckingham Palace put together a special performance to officially commemorate the end of Trump’s UK State Visit on Friday, September 19.

Footage from the ceremony was shared to the Royal Family’s official Instagram page, along with a message.

“A special Changing of the Guard took place at Buckingham Palace today,” the caption read. “Marking the end of President Trump’s State Visit to the UK, @grenadier.guards were joined by @armyfifeanddrum for a truly memorable performance, celebrating the close ties between the United Kingdom and the United States.”

Just hours earlier, Trump offered rare details about his three-day state visit, during which he and First Lady Melania Trump stayed with the King and Queen at Windsor Castle.

The 79-year-old president had nothing but praise for the 76-year-old monarch, calling him a “tremendous man.”

Offering a brief overview of their discussions, Trump said he and Charles talked extensively about a trade deal between the US and UK, the environment, and more.

Trump also opened up about Charles’ health, noting that the monarch had “gone through pretty tough stuff medically” but was “doing great.”