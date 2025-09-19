Trump opens up about King Charles' health: 'Pretty tough stuff medically'

The US President says goodbye to King Charles III after staying with him at Windsor for two days

Donald Trump is praising King Charles’ resilience while sharing rare details about their private conversations.

The US President and First Lady Melania Trump have officially concluded their three-day UK state visit on Friday, September 19. During the first two of those days, the Trumps were hosted by King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Windsor Castle.

Speaking to Fox News via the Daily Mail after the state visit, the president, 79, noted that the monarch, 76, “went through pretty tough stuff medically” but is “doing great” now.

Trump, who has known Charles for years, said, “He’s a tremendous man who really stepped into a very tough position… and the people love him in this country.”

Trump explained that while Charles “likes to talk about the environment,” their talks largely centred on strengthening trade between the United States and the United Kingdom.

“We’re working a trade deal with the UK which is going to be a good deal for both,” Trump said, noting discussions also involved the Prime Minister and senior representatives.

Reflecting on Charles’ ascension in 2022, Trump admitted following Queen Elizabeth’s historic reign was no small feat.

“She’s got the all-time record probably, always will have,” he said. “To follow that is pretty tough. She was really beloved.”

Trump’s respect for the late Queen is well-known, and the first thing he did upon arriving in the UK was visiting her grave at George’s Chapel, where he and Melania laid a wreath.

The Trumps left Windsor on Thursday, posing for photos and saying farewell to the King and Queen in Windsor's Green Corridor before departing to tend to other aspects of their state visit.