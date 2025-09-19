Prince Harry 'negotiating' with Meghan Markle over Archie, Lilibet decision

The Duke of Sussex wants to send Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to schools in UK

Prince Harry has made up his mind about his children’s future, but he still has to convince his wife Meghan Markle who remains sceptical.

It appears that the Duke of Sussex’s reunion with his father King Charles III last week after a long 19 months has reignited Harry’s love for the UK, and he is dead set on passing on that love to his kids — Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4.

During his four-day trip to the U.K. beginning September 8, the doting dad reportedly talked to a pal about his desire to send his kids to a school in the UK. Speaking to the Daily Mail on September 12, the unnamed friend has revealed the details of that conversation.

“I can tell you that Harry wants to educate the children here in the UK,” claimed the source, who added that the 41-year-old royal believes the UK offers “the very best education.”

Meghan, on the other hand, is said to consider boarding schools “barbaric” and would need some convincing. “There is still some negotiation for Harry to have with Meghan. The King, however, is delighted,” the source noted.

According to Harry’s pal, the doting dad wants Archie and Lilibet to experience the same “extensive family network” as their cousins — George, Charlotte, and Louis — the children of Harry’s estranged brother Prince William and his wife Princess Kate.

King Charles’ reunion with Archie and Lilibet

King Charles III is believed to be “delighted” over Prince Harry taking charge of Archie and Lilibet’s future.

Likewise, the Duke admitted that his recent UK trip brought him “closer” to bringing Archie and Lili back to the UK, despite previously declaring otherwise due to security concerns.

Harry further told The Guardian, “I have always loved the UK and I always will love the UK. It’s been good to reconnect with the causes I am passionate about. I have been able to spend some time with people that I have known for so long. It is hard to do it from far away.”

Meanwhile, King Charles may get to meet his grandchildren even sooner, given that the US President Donald Trump wants to invite the 76-year-old monarch to the US following Trumps’ “fantastic” state visit.

Prince Harry ‘genuinely interested’ in move back to UK

Prince Harry has been talking about moving back to the UK to multiple friends, including British singer Joss Stone. Stone, who recently moved back to the UK with her four children, told Hello! magazine that Harry was “genuinely interested in our move back home” when they caught up during the recent WellChild Awards.

“Maybe Harry will move back too,” Stone mused. “He was saying how wonderful the schools are here and how important community is for children. It was nice to share that with him because it’s exactly why we felt drawn to come back - for the kids to grow up surrounded by family, friends, and a strong sense of belonging and most importantly in a safe environment.”