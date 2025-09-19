Katie Price unapologetically rips into Princess, Junior's red carpets looks

Katie Price has become a fashion critic for her daughter Princess Andre by sharing her unapologetic opinion.

The former glamour model, 47, was already furious from Princess' team after accusing them of banning her from appearing in her daughter's ITV2 series The Princess Diaries earlier this year, and also missing her 18th birthday party.

Both Junior and Princess attended the glittering NTA's event, walking the red carpet at the awards last week, Katie has no admitted she didn't like either of her children's outfits and even advised them to change their stylist.

Princess chose a silver and grey evening gown with a daring thigh-high split.

Meanwhile, Junior, 20, looked sharp in a red velvet jacket, which featured a feather accessory on the pocket. He completed the look with black tux trousers that had a stripe design.

Katie expressed her opinion on her podcast, se said: 'I told them, you have to got to sack the stylist. I felt sorry for Junior. 'I said to Princess, 'it looked like fancy dress.'

She added: 'I said, Princess I did not like your dress either it was too old for you, look at Maura Higgins she looked amazing!'

Katie confessed that Princess asked her mum to dress her next time.