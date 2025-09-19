Prince Edward, Sophie secure key deal to strengthen King Charles reign

Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie, the key assets of the royal family, performed a crucial task which would strengthen King Charles’ position as a monarch.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh marked the beginning of their tour with their appearance at the MUSUBI Initiative Reception at the British Embassy in Tokyo.

Notably, the new project aims to grow ties between the UK and Japan.

As per the UK Government's press release, "Three new programmes were announced aimed at empowering youth, promoting sustainable development, and enhancing cultural exchange."

"The MUSUBI Initiative is an innovative public-private partnership to grow future Japanese leaders through sports programmes, business, educational and cultural exchanges."

Notably, the word 'MUSUBI' means creating connections, which will be beneficial for the people of Japan and the UK.

The royal couple will perform a series of meaningful engagements assigned by King Charles, and conclude their Japan tour on September 23.

Since the monarch's cancer diagnosis, Edward and Sophie stepped up and performed back-to-back royal duties, extending support to King Charles' reign.

The Duchess of Edinburgh was even dubbed by royal experts a "secret weapon" of the firm due to her sincere efforts for the betterment of the monarchy.