Prince Harry makes desperate plea to King Charles: 'Terrified'

Prince Harry has finally given in to King Charles as he reportedly made an emotional plea to his ailing father.

The Duke of Sussex reportedly made an urgent request to the 76-year-old during his recent UK visit, where he held an important meeting with his cancer-stricken monarch.

King Charles' authority and Prince Harry's vulnerability

Meghan Markle's husband has reportedly 'begged King Charles on his knees' to get rid of his visa scandal during Trump's state visit to Britain.

The desperate Duke reportedly asked the King to secure a guarantee from Donald Trump that his American visa status wouldn't be revoked or scrutinised further, according to a royal insider.

Harry, who enjoys his new life in Montecito with his wife Meghan and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, is said to be acutely aware of Trump's power to bar him from the United States over drugs revelations in his memoir Spare.

In the book, the Duke admits to taking cocaine, cannabis, and psychedelic mushrooms. Under U.S. immigration law, such admissions can lead to denial of a visa or even deportation.

Prince Harry's emotional plea to King Charles

"Harry is terrified this controversy could still blow up in his face," one royal source told RadarOnline.

"He went down on his knees during his recent tea meeting with the King, asking him to get some kind of guarantee from Trump that his visa status would not be touched. He sees this banquet as the make-or-break moment."

William's younger brother's request to their father came after Harry's recent 54-minute reunion with the monarch at Clarence House week before Trump's UK visit.