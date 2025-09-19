UK weather high alert: Met Office issues ‘yellow warnings’ ahead of drastic change

UK weather warning: Met Office issues ‘yellow warnings’ ahead of drastic weather change

UK Met office issued "yellow warnings", as heavy rain and strong thunderstorms have been predicted to lash this weekend, across 15 regions in UK.

The metrological office on Thursday, September 18, 2025, issued a warning indicating drastic weather changes ahead as a deepening area of low pressure will move across the UK this weekend, bringing heavy rain, strong winds and perhaps some thunderstorms.

The unsettling weather conditions will prevail for many areas with heavy rains and strong winds will run through Saturday morning, September 20, 2025 until early on Sunday, September 21, 2025.

Yellow, National severe warnings have been issued for parts of northern England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland for the weekend, informs Met office chief Meteorologist, Paul Gundersen.

Flooding and travel disruptions are also possible, with this latest dose of rain coming after a very wet September so far. There is also the threat of gales around Irish Sea coasts.

After a brief burst of warmth on Friday September 19,2025, temperatures are expected to drop significantly over the weekend and snow is also expected to cover several parts of UK.

Moreover, 15 regions across UK have been urged to prepare for possible power cuts and flooding as the met office ramps up severe warnings ahead of heavy rain forecasts.

The met office issued warnings with forecasts showing up to 70 mm of rain could fall in some locations within hours. The warnings cover both southwest and northwest Wales, with alerts lasting from early morning to the evening.

The officials are also advising residents in the affected regions to consider preparing emergency kits to deal with potential disruptions ahead of weather changes.

UK Met office advise people to prepare emergency flood kits ahead of heavy rainfall

Rain is expected to be persistent and, at times, heavy throughout the day with gusty storms. Forecasts suggest widespread rainfall between 30mm to 40mm, with isolated areas seeing up to 70mm.

Regions to be affected:

The first yellow warning will be in effect from 6:00 am to 11:00 pm across south Wales.

To-be-affected locations will include Cardiff, Tenby, and Merthyr Tydfil, stretching across Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Caerphilly, Carmarthenshire, Neath Port Talbot, Powys, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Swansea, and Vale of Glamorgan.

Furthermore, a second warning has also been issued for northwest Wales, effective between 3:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m., with an expected 30mm to 40mm rain forecast widely, with some spots potentially seeing 50mm to 60mm in just six hours including areas of Ceredigion, Conwy, Gwynedd, and Powys.

Additionally, the Met Office has recommended people to check the road conditions to avoid delays and see if their property is at risk of flooding. The weather agency also advised to prepare a flood plan and an emergency flood kit.

“Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area,” Met office informed in an online statement.