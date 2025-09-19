Japanese fringe party pushes for AI chatbot penguin as leader

A small political party in Japan is seeking to replace human political leaders with AI-powered politicians.

A fringe party named Path to Rebirth recently revealed their ambitions to introduce chatbot penguin as its “AI leader”.

The decision came on the heels of disappointing election results in which the party’s leader, Shinji Ishimaru, lost power.

The new human leader named Koki Okumura recently announced the AI-based plan at the press conference, declaring the party’s decisions will be taken by the AI while he serves as its assistant, as reported by CNN.

“The party will entrust decision-making to AI. It has the potential to achieve things with greater precision than humans, and consider voices often overlooked by people, creating a more inclusive environment for political participation,” he added.

According to Okumura, the AI will appear in penguin avatar due to Japan’s affection for animals.

However, the party has not yet announced the concrete timeline for AI ascension to power.

According to Hiroshi Shiratori, political science professor at Hosei University, “Voters choose someone they can rely on. AI is totally apart from that. This approach risks making all parties similar, which is anti-democratic by nature.”