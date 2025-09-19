Office building fire on Lagos Island leaves 10 dead

Office building fire on Lagos Island leaves 10 people dead

A fire broke out at Afriland Towers, a six-story high-rise building in Lagos Island, Nigeria, leaving at least ten dead and 25 others injured.

Videos have been circulating on social media showing occupants of the seven-Storey Afriland Towers jumping from the third and fourth floors when the fire started.

The victims were commercial workers, as they were trapped inside a building that is the host to most of the city’s commercial companies and several organizations.

Meanwhile the survivors who suffered fracture injuries were trying to escape, while others had dyspnea from smoke inhalation.

In an official statement, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (Lasema) said that the fire, which lasted for hours, started in the basement where the electrical equipment was installed.

The agency further suspects that the prime cause was poor maintenance and inadequate ventilation in a particular area.

Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu stated that it was an unfortunate incident. He further expressed his views commiserating with families of the deceased victims.

Investigation is underway by the Nigeria Federal Fire Service to scrutinize the cause of the incident, such as maintenance practices and compliance with fire safety regulations.

These findings will help the public to make sure that practical solutions are implemented by concerned authorities.