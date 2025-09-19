Kate Middleton, Melania Trump bond in heartwarming outing

Kate Middelton, Melania Trump bond in heartwarming outing

A delightful morning unfolded at Frogmore House in Windsor as Kate Middleton and Melania Trump spent time with young Squirrel Scouts.

The event was part of President Donald Trump's state visit to the UK, marking a special moment of connection between the two mothers and the children.

During their visit, Kate and Melania participated in various outdoor activities with the Scouts, including a parachute game, leaf painting, and building bug hotels. These activities aimed to promote outdoor learning and connect with nature.

Chief Scout Dwayne Fields praised Kate's involvement with the young Scouts, saying, "The Princess of Wales is absolutely incredible with our young people. She interacts very personably, she loves to exchange stories, and she loves to talk to them and hear the same."

The US First Lady was equally impressive, showcasing a warm and welcoming presence. Fields noted, "Melania was very similar. She was engaging, she asked lots of questions, and the young people were willing to talk to her. And they even made some artwork together. It was really great to see and really great to have her take the message back to the US and what she's seen us in the UK doing."

The children were working towards earning their "Go Wild" badges, and one young Scout's innocent question stood out: "Are you the next princess?"

At the end of the session, Kate and Melania handed out badges to the children, a moment that will likely stay with them for a long time. The children presented the women with Squirrels patches as a symbol of gratitude.

Fields also gifted Melania with a Chief Scout neckerchief, a token of appreciation for her visit and contribution to the movement.