Prince Louis' quirk revealed as Kate introduces Melania to kids at Windsor

The future queen and the First Lady of the United States help young Scouts earn their badges

Princess Kate and Melania Trump spent a wholesome day together at Windsor joined by the cutest little faces.

On Thursday, September 18, the First Lady of the United States joined the Princess of Wales at the Windsor Great Park, marking their first joint engagement during President Trump’s state visit to the UK.

Donning their best outdoorsy outfits, Kate and Melania joined a group of young Scouts from the Squirrels programme as they completed nature activities to earn their Go Wild badges.

“Introducing First Lady Melania Trump to Chief Scout Dwayne Fields and a group of young Scouts from the Squirrels programme at Windsor today,” read a statement on the Prince and Princess of Wales’ official Instagram run by Kensington Palace.

The leading ladies teamed up with the Scouts, who were around five to six years old, and helped them complete their activities.

The future queen, who is joint president of the Scouts, took out some time to chat with Chief Scout Dwayne about her seven-year-old son Louis, whom she shares with Prince William. That’s when she revealed that her youngest has a passion for collecting conkers, which she finds “all over their home,” per The Mirror.

After completing their activities, the Scouts were presented with their badges by Kate and Melania. The activity was successful in its mission to “show how time spent appreciating the natural world can inspire young people, as well as nurturing the values of friendship and cooperation,”