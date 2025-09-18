King Charles, Queen Camilla say their 'formal farewells' to the Trumps

King Charles and Queen Camilla bid farewell to the Trumps

King Charles and Queen Camilla are bidding the Trumps farewell as they leave Windsor Castle.

On Thursday, September 18, the U.S. President and First Lady officially left Windsor Castle where they were being hosted by the King and Queen during the first two days of their state visit.

Now, as the Trumps move on to other aspects of their state visit, Buckingham Palace has shared a final message on behalf of Charles and Camilla alongside a beautiful portrait of the foursome.

“This morning, Their Majesties said their formal farewells to President Trump and the First Lady at Windsor Castle,” read the accompanying caption.

The photograph was taken in the magnificent Green Corridor of Windsor Castle, just before Trump left to meet Prime Minister and Lady Starmer. As he departed, Trump shook Charles’ hand at the Castle’s grand Quadrangle as he told the press: “Thank you very much, everybody. [Charles] is a great gentleman and a great King.”

Meanwhile, Melania stayed back for a tour of the Royal Library with Camilla, who is known for her love of literature and reading.

Later, the First Lady of the United States changed out of her formal leather coat and skirt into a more outdoorsy attire to join Princess Kate to meet young scouts at Home Park in Windsor.