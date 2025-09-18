Princess Kate gets Donald Trump to drop the act' at Windsor dinner

King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Princess Kate welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump as they arrived in Windsor yesterday.

During the two-day State Visit, the couple's had lunch together after the ceremonial welcome at Windsor Castle and even exchanged gits.

Queen Camilla took the First Lady on a private tour of Windsor Castle's hidden treasures. However, the glittering event at the State Banquet caught attention for the complimentary remarks of the U.S. leader for Princess Kate, last night.

Trump appeared visibly mesmerised by the Princess of Wales, who he called 'radiant' during a speech at the high-profile event.

The future queen looked like a diva in a gold lace evening coat dress and completed her look with the tiara, the Lover's Knot.

Interestingly, the Kate managed to even get Trump to 'drop the act' at one point during the dinner, according to one expert.

Body language specialist Bruce Durham from Huddle Culture explained that at one stage during the dinner, as Prince William's wife chatted with the President, it seems like he might have made something of a 'childish comment' and the Kate's powerful presence forced him to become 'subservient.'

Bruce explained: 'Look how regal she looks, how straight she looks and she is looking at Donald Trump like a childish, impish-type comment has been made.'

The visit marks the second time President Trump has been officially invited to the UK.