Princess Kate aura leaves Donald Trump 'subservient' during Windsor banquet

Princess Kate's aura has certainly had an effect on U.S. President Donald Trump during the State Visit, according to an expert.

During the glittering event State Banquet at Windsor Castle, Kate received complimentary remarks from the U.S. leader as he delivered a speech to guests in St George's Hall.

Mr. Trump described the mother-of-three as 'so radiant and so healthy and so beautiful.'

Photos from event show Princess flashing a million-dollar smile at the president as they sat next to each other for the magnificent event.

Body language expert Bruce Durham from Huddle Culture weighed in on their meet up.

He told the Mirror: 'What we hardly ever see is Donald Trump in a subservient position. If you look at Kate, she looks regal, if you look at her positioning, she is very upright and very much the alpha.

'What we see with Donald Trump is almost leaning in with the tortoise effect. We know for sure that it is a subservient position.

'There is something going on her either Kate has an effect on him, or there is a narrative, with Kate the alpha, Donald the beta.'

For context, the State Banquet has been hailed as a major success, with the president describing his second State Visit as 'truly one of the highest honours of my life.'