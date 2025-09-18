Kate and Melania twin in Ralph Lauren at Frogmore Gardens

Kate and Melania made a scene-stealing entrance for their joint engagement, dazzling onlookers in perfectly coordinated Ralph Lauren looks on Thursday, 18th September, 2025.

Melania wore a chestnut suede safari style jacket paired with stone toned Loro Piana trousers, finishing the look with Roger Vivier flats adorned with the brand’s iconic gold buckle.

The Princess of Wales, meanwhile, matched the mood with her own Ralph Lauren tailoring and the pair were soon spotted sharing a laugh as they walked side by side.

Kate and the First Lady spent time with members of the Scouts, delighting in the children’s impressive drawings.

Melania charmed the young Scouts, connecting with them as she held the hand of one little girl and welcomed another onto her lap, creating a truly heartwarming moment.

Princess Kate went with an ME+EM jacket

Meanwhile, the Princess of Wales was her usual hands on self, kneeling in the grass alongside the children.

Kate and Melania having fun with the kids

They met Chief Scout Dwayne Fields and youngsters from the Scouts’ Squirrels programme.

The visit saw the pair roll up their sleeves as the children explored the natural world in their quest to earn the “Go Wild” badge with activities ranging from leaf stamping to bug house spotting.

According to HELLO!, she had been eagerly anticipating the joint engagement with the Princess.

Her office confirmed it was “absolutely” one of the standout highlights for Mrs. Trump during her second state visit to the United Kingdom.