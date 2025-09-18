Buckingham Palace reacts to Trump’s remarks amid backlash

King Charles’s office shared latest update on Trump’s second State Visit as royal family faces backlash over controversial welcome of the US President.

The President and the First Lady Melania were welcomed on Wednesday at Windsor Castle by the Prince and Princess of Wales. The Trumps received in what is being dubbed as an ‘extravagant’ show to pomp and circumstance, a privilege not received by any other heads of state on their visits.

The State Banquet in the evening was also a reflection of lavish treatment received by the Trumps. Apart from thousands of Britons protesting the visit before it even began, many experts and royal watchers have criticised the degree of attention given to this visit.

Amid the ongoing backlash, Buckingham Palace shared an excerpt from the King’s speech, which seemed to stress at the message of a “enduring bond” shared by the UK and US.

The King spoke of the close and historic ties between the United Kingdom and the United States of America.

“This unique and important occasion reflects the enduring bond between our two great nations,” the King had said during his speech. “Anchored by the deep friendship between our people, this relationship which, with good reason, we and our predecessors have long called ‘special’, has made us safer and stronger through the generations.”

He added that “our people have fought and died together for the values we hold dear”.

“We have innovated, traded and created together, fuelling our economies and cultures through myriad forms of exchange,” the monarch continued. “We have celebrated together, mourned together and stood together in the best and worst of times.”

The update came just under an hour after Trump made his final remarks before leaving Windsor Castle for his meeting with the UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday.

He called Charles a "gentleman" and a "great king".